Daily brief: Coronavirus update for June 4, 2020, new clusters traced

Singapore – A total of 569 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (June 3), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 36,405 cases with 24 reported deaths.

Of the 569 new cases, 562 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the seven remaining cases from the local community, one is a Singaporean, three work pass holders and another three with work permits.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of six new cases per day to an average of four per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

Local clusters

Two new clusters were formed: 12 Kwong Min Road (five cases) and 8 Tuas South Lane (12 cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,717 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Wednesday while the total number of recovered patients went up to 23,582 as 407 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Five patients remain in critical condition, while 12,465 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 334 confirmed cases still in hospitals.