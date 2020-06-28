Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 28, 2020, four new clusters formed

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 291 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday (June 27), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 43,246 cases with 26 reported deaths.

Of the 291 new cases, 280 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The remaining 11 cases are those from the community, with 11 Singaporeans, two Work Pass holders and four Work Permit holders. Five had been picked up as a result of surveillance and screening while another five had been placed on quarantine.

According to the MOH, there has been an increase in new cases within the community, which had an average of four new cases per day to an average of six per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from an average of two cases per day to three per day last week.

Local clusters

- Advertisement -

Four new clusters were formed: dormitory at 79 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace (four cases), dormitory at 208 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 (11 cases), dormitory at 230 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 (three cases) and The Florence Residences construction site (15 cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,774 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Saturday, while the total number of recovered patients went up to 37,163 as 338 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. One patient remains in critical condition, while 5,883 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 174 confirmed cases still in hospitals.

A 27-year-old male Bangladeshi national passed away on June 25 and tested positive for Covid-19 on June 6. The cause of death was multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height. Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count, reported MOH. This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths.