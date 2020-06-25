Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 25, 2020, two new clusters formed

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 191 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (June 24), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 42,623 cases with 26 reported deaths.

Of the 191 new cases, 184 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the seven remaining cases from the local community, seven are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents, two Work Pass holders and three with Work Permits. Four had been picked up as a result of surveillance and screening while the other three had been tested when they sought medical treatment.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of seven new cases per day to an average of four per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day over the last two weeks.

Local clusters



Two new clusters were formed: another at Keppel Shipyard with three newly confirmed cases and at a dormitory at 52 Tech Park Crescent with five new cases.

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,774 confirmed cases to date although did not see a rise in numbers the past three days. No imported cases were reported on Wednesday, while the total number of recovered patients went up to 36,299 as 304 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. One patient remains in critical condition, while 6,109 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 189 confirmed cases still in hospitals.