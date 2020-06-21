Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 21, 2020, no S’porean or Permanent Resident cases found

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 218 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday (June 20), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 41,833 cases with 26 reported deaths.

Of the 218 new cases, 216 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The remaining two cases are those with work permit holders. One had been picked up as a result of surveillance and screening while the other had been placed on quarantine.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of eight new cases per day to an average of four per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of three cases per day to two per day last week.

Local clusters

- Advertisement -

No new clusters were traced.

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,770 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Saturday, while the total number of recovered patients went up to 34,224 as 765 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. One patient remains in critical condition, while 7,398 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 185 confirmed cases still in hospitals.