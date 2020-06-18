Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 18, 2020, average number of community cases decreasing

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 247 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (June 17), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 41,216 cases with 26 reported deaths.

Of the 247 new cases, 242 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the five remaining cases from the local community, two are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and three with work permits.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of nine new cases per day to an average of seven per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of four cases per day to three per day last week.

Local clusters

No new clusters were traced.

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,758 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Wednesday while the total number of recovered patients went up to 31,938 as 775 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Two patients remain in critical condition, while 8,995 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 257 confirmed cases still in hospitals.

Covid-19 testing for persons under Stay Home Notice

According to an announcement by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce for Covid-19on June 15, all inbound and outbound travellers who enter Singapore from June 17, 2359 hours, and leave Singapore from June 17, 2359 hours, respectively, will be required to pay for their Covid-19 tests, where applicable. Incoming travellers who are not Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents who enter Singapore from June 17, 2359 hours, will be required to pay for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities, where applicable.

A grace period will be provided to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who return and enter Singapore by August 31, said MOH, wherein costs for the Covid-19 tests would be waived.