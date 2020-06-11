Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 11, 2020, average number of community cases on the increase

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 451 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (June 10), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 38,965 cases with 25 reported deaths.

Of the 451 new cases, 444 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the seven remaining cases from the local community, three are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents, one is a work pass holder and three with work permits.

MOH noted that out of the seven cases in the community, two had already been quarantined and four were proactively screened as part of the surveillance and active case finding to identify cases early and isolate them.

According to the MOH, there has been an increase in new cases within the community, which had an average of four new cases per day to an average of nine per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from an average of two cases per day to four per day last week.

Local clusters

Three new clusters were formed: 9 Sungei Kadut Street 3 (six cases), 19A Tech Park Crescent (16 cases) and a dormitory at 113 Tuas View Walk 1 (eight cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,722 confirmed cases to date, although did not see a rise in numbers the past four days.

No imported cases were reported on Wednesday while the total number of recovered patients went up to 26,532 as 655 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Three patients remain in critical condition, while 12,185 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 223 confirmed cases still in hospitals.