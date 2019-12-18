Cycling path expansion for e-scooters may take “a couple of years”

- Advertisement -

It would take “a couple of years” before the government can fully expand the park connector networks (PCNs) and cycling paths to accommodate e-scooters, according to Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

Minister Lam previously announced that the Land Transport Authority plans to expand the cycling path networks to 750km by 2025 and to 1,300km by 2030.

The Nov 5 ban on e-scooters states that riders can only use PCNs and cycling paths.

Before the ban, riders could access 5,500km of footpaths.

Currently, there are only 440km of paths available to both cyclists and riders.

Minister Lam along with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary and Active Mobility Advisory Panel chairman Faishal Ibrahim cycled around the 6km length of Ang Mo Kio.

He described Ang Mo Kio as a “role model town” for promoting active mobility.

#DoYouKnow that apart from bringing you more cycling paths, we are also building associated infrastructure to encourage… Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Monday, 16 December 2019

The LTA has an ongoing construction project for a 16km cycling path in Ang Mo Kio which is projected to be finished by 2022.

“As much as possible we will try to create as many cycling paths… I understand that in various towns there may be physical constraints,” said Minister Lam as quoted in a report by Today.

The LTA said that cyclists and riders can look forward to the improvements in Ang Mo Kio’s PCN which includes:

Expansion of cycling paths from reclaimed road and drain spaces

Bicycle wheel ramps along staircases

Additional zebra and bicycle crossings

Redesigned bus stops that can accommodate cycling paths

Additional parking facilities for bicycles

Additional markings on footpaths to warn e-scooter riders

The LTA is reportedly in partnership with other agencies such as the National Parks Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority to improve the use of space and expand active mobility infrastructures. -/TISG