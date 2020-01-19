Crisp banknotes are still available for your hongbao

Visit any OCBC branch until Jan 24. The bank will be restocking all bank outlets with new notes daily.

To plan a visit, locate your nearest branch and operating hours here.

OCBC also has 19 branches that are open on Sundays, from 11 am to 7 pm:

Ang Mo Kio Central

Bedok

Causeway Point

Choa Chu kang

Clementi

CompassOne

HarbourFront

Hougang Mall

ION Orchard

Jurong East

Jurong Point

Marine Parade

nex

Northpoint

orchardgateway

Tampines

Tiong Bahru

Toa Payoh Central

Waterway Point

Through OCBC Mobile Banking app’s digital Chinese New Year queue service, called Easy Q, customers can check the availability of new banknotes in any particular branch and receive a digital queue number. They need not wait in line at the outlet.

If they miss their turn, they can easily get a new number with Easy Q.

Also available are “Fortune Packs”, which contain 100 S$2 notes and 30 S$10 notes — crisp and ready to go — as well as one pack of 8 OCBC red packets.

As for new notes, each customer can exchange or withdraw only up to S$500, and for S$2 notes, it is S$400 per customer.