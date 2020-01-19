Home News Crisp banknotes are still available for your hongbao

Crisp banknotes are still available for your hongbao

Get them from bank branches and from 40 DBS / POSB pop-up ATMs

You can withdraw new banknotes for CNY at DBS and POBS pop-up ATMs. Photos: YouTube screen grabs

Miren Gonzalez

If you have been busy preparing for the Year of the Rat holidays and still need more crisp banknotes for the hongbao, here is where you can still get them.

OCBC — All branches

Visit any OCBC branch until Jan 24. The bank will be restocking all bank outlets with new notes daily.

To plan a visit, locate your nearest branch and operating hours here.

OCBC also has 19 branches that are open on Sundays, from 11 am to 7 pm:

  • Ang Mo Kio Central
  • Bedok
  • Causeway Point
  • Choa Chu kang
  • Clementi
  • CompassOne
  • HarbourFront
  • Hougang Mall
  • ION Orchard
  • Jurong East
  • Jurong Point
  • Marine Parade
  • nex
  • Northpoint
  • orchardgateway
  • Tampines
  • Tiong Bahru
  • Toa Payoh Central
  • Waterway Point

Through OCBC Mobile Banking app’s digital Chinese New Year queue service, called Easy Q, customers can check the availability of new banknotes in any particular branch and receive a digital queue number. They need not wait in line at the outlet.

If they miss their turn, they can easily get a new number with Easy Q.

Also available are “Fortune Packs”, which contain 100 S$2 notes and 30 S$10 notes — crisp and ready to go — as well as one pack of 8 OCBC red packets.

As for new notes, each customer can exchange or withdraw only up to S$500, and for S$2 notes, it is S$400 per customer.

Standard Chartered — All branches but one

All Standard Chartered branches, with the exception Jurong Point Express Banking, will have new banknotes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

UOB — All branches but one

All UOB bank branches are open until Jan 24 for customers who need new banknotes, with the exception of these three outlets: Hangout@SP (Singapore Polytechnic), Tampines One  and Sengkang Express.

 

DBS / POSB — 40 pop-up ATMs and all DBS branches but two

DBS and POSB are offering the same service they provided last Lunar New Year — 40 pop-up ATMs in 20 community clubs where customers can withdraw new and “good-as-new” banknotes for their hongbao.

More than 200,000 people made use of their pop-up ATMs last year, a huge jump from 160,000 in 2018.

The pop-up ATMs have been in service from Wednesday (Jan 15) and are accessible 24 hours a day, except those at the Chong Pang and Teck Ghee community clubs. Those will be available from 9 am to 9.30 pm daily.

New banknotes can be withdrawn in sums of S$100 (50 S$2 notes), S$300 (30 S$10 notes), S$500 (10 S$50 notes) and S$600 (20 S$10 notes and eight S$50 notes).

Those who are not able to access any of the pop-up ATMs can get the notes at all DBS outlets, except for the DBS Marina Bay Sands and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branches.

/TISG


