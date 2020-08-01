‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star was tested for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Action Star Michelle Yeoh Finds COVID Test Uncomfortable

It was an uncomfortable experience, Malaysian actress and Crazy Rich Asians star Datuk Michelle Yeoh said in an Instagram post on July 29 of being tested for COVID-19.

The actress winced as a nurse performed a nasal swab test on her. Michelle, 58 said this was the second time she was undergoing the test, and apologised for being ‘so wimpy.’ From a photo of the Darling Harbour, it looks like Michelle is currently located in Sydney, Australia.

The action star has been travelling regularly this month for work. Australian netizens left comments on her social media account, welcoming the actress while drooling over her dinner of chili crab, fried man tou and kangkung.

Michelle is preparing for the premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” season 3.

Born on August 6 1962, Michelle gained prominence in the 1990s Hong Kong action movies. She is best known internationally for her roles in the James Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies, and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

In her early Hong Kong movies, she is credited as Michelle Khan. Michelle was born in Ipoh, Malaysia and she won the Miss Malaysia pageant of 1983 at the age of 20.

In the early 1990s, she starred in a number of Hong Kong action films such as Yes, Madam, Police Story 3: Supercop and Holy Weapon. She was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation website for film and television, ranked Michelle as the greatest action heroine of all time in 2008. People magazine ranked her as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 1997 and in 2009, the publication listed her as one of the 35 All-Time Screen Beauties—the only Asian actress to make the list.