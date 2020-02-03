Crash Landing On You stars maintain they are only close friends

- Advertisement -

It appears that the on-screen chemistry of Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin extends to their real-life friendship.

The stars of the popular Netflix drama have been sharing photos of themselves in everyday activities like grocery shopping and celebrating each other’s birthday.

Although they have denied all dating rumours, fans cannot help but link the two stars whenever their photos appear on social media.

On Jan 21, they were spotted doing a little grocery shopping at a supermarket in the United States. However, their agencies, MSTeam and VAST, denied the reports.

“Son Ye Jin is currently vacationing alone,” said MSTeam Entertainment. “Her parents are currently in Korea.”

“Hyun Bin has been overseas for personal business,” confirmed VAST Entertainment. “He is not with Son Ye Jin.”

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin has been a familiar face on Son’s Instagram account.

In 2018, the duo celebrated Hyun Bin’s birthday and shared some clips online.

Despite the constant support and prodding from fans, the duo have maintained that they are only close friends and are not in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin’s agency has taken steps to track down those who spread rumours about their relationship and even marriage.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Jan 20 that Son had been rushed to a hospital’s emergency department. Her agency confirmed the matter but said the actress was suffering from fatigue. It added that she had been discharged and had resumed filming. MSTeam Entertainment said Son was sent to the emergency department only because regular hospital services were closed for a public holiday. It gave the assurance that she was in good health.

A day before the stars were spotted at the supermarket, the Korean drama hit record-breaking viewership ratings of 14.5 per cent since its premiere on Dec 14 last year. /TISG