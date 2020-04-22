Covid-19 vigilantes: Some people back them, others call them bullies

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Perhaps because people are flouting or ignoring circuit breaker rules to curb the spread of Covid-19, a number of individuals have taken it upon themselves to become vigilantes to police such behaviour.

From the man who demanded “Are you educated?” and threatened to fine a man who was without a mask but who was preparing to tie his towel around his face, to another who shouted “Be socially responsible!” to a couple out for some exercise.

These videos have been circulating on social media platforms.

Mustsharenews, which posted a video of the two vigilantes, said that confronting those who disobey or ignore rules introduced for the common good should be left to safe distancing ambassadors and police officers. Or available apps may be used to lodge complaints.

Ever since laws were imposed on certain social behaviours, some Singaporeans have taken it upon themselves to become vigilantes.

It said: “While people who flout government rules should rightfully face consequences, there is a fine line between social responsibility and unwarranted conflict with others in public. In a national crisis, let us recognize that we are in this together, and strive to make supportive encounters…”

It also asked those following the post to share their opinions about the social vigilantes.

Some seemed to be in favour of people stepping in, saying that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure acceptable behaviour.

Others felt that people must obey the rules if they do not want to be treated like criminals.

Some said that, if people decide to speak up, they need to do it politely.

And there were those who said that enforcement should be left to officers deployed for that purpose.

A report about the man who was asked “Are you educated?” was published on mothership.sg and it highlighted he had been treated badly. Some people said that, while people should be told to obey circuit breaker rules, they do not need to be filmed and shamed online.

Others supported the person who had confronted the man without a mask.

Some said that people should not be vigilantes just for the sake of vigilantism.

One said that those overly concerned about not getting sick, who then end up policing others, should simply stay home.

There were those, however, who warned against this behavior, calling it bullying.

