Covid-19: Sisters in primary school throw uplifting note from window to pest control workers

Singapore – Two sisters dropped a heartwarming note from their home window to pest control workers who were thrilled with the gift.

On Friday (Apr 3), Facebook user Mamaa Eetaa posted the story on behalf of her brother who was one of the recipients of the note.

As he and his colleagues were resting near a loading bay area at Canberra Walk, two sisters, aged 11 and 12 years old, threw them a note from their fifth-floor window.

Addressed to Wellington Primary School, Ms Eetaa thanked the two “beautiful girls, Cui En and Cui Ying,” for their thoughtfulness towards the society.” She wrote that the handwritten note might seem simple, but it had brightened up her brother’s and colleagues’ day, especially during the Covid-19 situation. Ms Eetaa extended their appreciation toward the girls for “being such gems as students from Wellington Primary.

Using a page from the school’s notepad, the sisters first introduced themselves and wrote:

“To three of you, we both are sisters and we do hope you all have a nice day! And if you feel like giving up, we might not be there but we are counting on you to do well in your work! Have a very nice day! Hope we make your day!”

Here is the note successfully reaching the hands of the pest control workers while the two girls observe from their window.

“I am very sure their parents will be extremely proud of their daughters’ kind gestures,” said Ms Eetaa. As the parent of a student from the same school, she congratulated the institution for their “continuous efforts in nurturing these young hearts holistically even during these trying times.”

With over 1,500 shares and 2,600 likes, the post garnered much praise from the online community. The post was also shared by the school’s Facebook page.

Alson P Moo also took the time to thank the pest control staff for doing their part in keeping the community pest-free.

