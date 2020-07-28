Covid-19: Public want strict border controls as imported cases continue to increase

- Advertisement -

Singapore – There were 15 imported cases among the 469 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (July 27). The news got members of the public calling for stricter border controls to limit the risk of spreading the infection within the community.

MOH reported that out of the 15 imported cases, eight had travelled from India while the seven remaining came from the Philippines. Two of the imported cases, a 68-year-old man and 65-year-old woman, are Singaporeans who arrived from India on July 15, said MOH. Both were asymptomatic and linked cases.

Meanwhile, 11 of the imported cases are work pass or work permit holders currently employed in Singapore and had arrived from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15. The last two cases hold dependent passes and came from India on July 12 and 14; one of whom is a one-year-old boy who was linked to a previously confirmed case.

All of the imported cases have been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival, said MOH.

As the number of imported cases, most of which were linked to India or the Philippines, continue to increase, members of the public have begun calling for stricter border controls, especially from high-risk countries. “We have enough problems and anxiety,” commented Facebook user Annie Wong. “Please don’t burden (our) frontline workers and citizens.” Facebook user Lara Shangeeta D. P. agreed and noted that the health system “would be overwhelmed” if the country continues to import cases.

Another concerned citizen cited that during Chinese New Year, workers from China were returning to Singapore despite the country being a hotspot for the virus. The same thing is happening again, said the netizen. “When will this Government learn? When will they stop putting our lives at risk?” he asked. Another netizen questioned why returnees from these two countries were permitted to return while those with families in Malaysia were still divided.

At the same time, Facebook user Mitra Nathan suggested that the MOH provide a more detailed breakdown of the imported cases and provide an explanation as to why they were allowed to return and under what criteria.

