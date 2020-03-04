Covid-19 battle: S’pore to look out for people with respiratory symptoms at borders

Featured News Covid-19 battle: S'pore to look out for people with respiratory symptoms at...

Lawrence Wong urges the people to be "mentally prepared" for the number of cases to increase

Lawrence Wong urges the people to be "mentally prepared" for the number of cases to increase

Photo: National Development Minister Lawrence Wong speaking on the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Photo: YouTube screen grab

Singapore — On Tuesday (March 3), Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong outlined new measures the Government is taking in terms of travel and screening for Covid-19 at Singapore’s borders. He is also urging Singaporeans to be “mentally prepared” for the number of infected cases in the country to increase.


