Covid-19 battle “is not won until vaccine is readily available”

Singapore — “The battle (against Covid-19) isn’t won until the vaccine is readily available. Or if like Sars, it disappears in summer (not likely),” former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 28).

“It is far too early for places such as Taiwan or New Zealand to declare that their battle is won. The only way they can do this is to close their borders to all visitors until the vaccine is available widely. This can be up to 18 months. Can they?”

On the other hand, he noted that countries which have had widespread cases of the virus “could have the last laugh”.

He said that because it was likely if a large segment of their population has got the virus, then they could have antibodies and immunity.

“Crucially, they would also be less susceptible to second wave this winter.

“On the other hand, in places where the virus was suppressed, a second winter wave could be massive,” Mr Cheng wrote.

“We only know that until a vaccine is widely available, sometime in the later half of 2021, nobody can claim to have won the battle against Covid.”

Mr Cheng urged Singaporeans to manage their expectations.

“The battle won’t be won when the circuit breaker ends. The battle won’t be won even if we have zero transmission cases,” he said.

Mr Cheng also warned that it is going to be a long one-and-a-half years and called on Singaporeans to be mentally prepared for this.

Singapore reported 528 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (April 28), bringing the national total to 14,951.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

Eight of the new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents. /TISG