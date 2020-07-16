Coronavirus update for July 16, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 10 am, July 16, 2020:

World count: 13,382,0

20 cases, 7,445,299 recoveries, 580,038 deaths

There are now 13,382,020 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 3,483,905 infections, followed by Brazil (1,926,824) and India (936,181).

There have been 580,038 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 138,358 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (74,133), and the United Kingdom (45,053).

7,445,299 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 249 additional cases, 251 more discharged, 15 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on July 15 that there are 249 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 15 are community cases and five are imported cases. The other 229 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has 46,283 confirmed cases, with an additional 251 discharged from hospital. A total of 42,541 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 159 are in hospital. 3,704 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Indonesia: Highest daily number of deaths recorded July 15

Indonesia recorded its highest daily number of deaths due to Covid-19 on July 15. The country’s health ministry said that 87 new coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total of fatalities to 3,797. As 1,522 new coronavirus infections were also recorded on that day, the country’s case count now stands at 80,094. An increase in cases has been reported in North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, and South Sulawesi. Health experts have said that endeavours to control the Covid-19 outbreak have been hindered by a lack of testing facilities and confusing communication from the government, as well as the promotion of fake cures.

Australia: Numbers of infections surge

Surges in coronavirus infections have beset Australia, causing a return of the lockdown in Melbourne and a delay in the lifting of border restrictions in South Australia. Melbourne reported 447 new cases on Monday and Tuesday, with more than 1,800 active cases in Victoria. In Sydney, rising rates of infections have alarmed officials, causing a delay in lifting border restrictions around the capital. While Australia’s cases reached a peak in March, they decreased over the following weeks but began to rise again in late June.

Hong Kong: Authorities warn of ‘extremely high’ risk of a large-scale outbreak

Authorities warned of a large-scale outbreak in Hong Kong after a surge in cases. The most stringent coronavirus curbs to date were put in place on July 14, including mandatory face masks for people using public transport and takeaway options only for restaurants after 6pm. People will only be allowed to gather in groups of four, while gyms and indoor entertainment centres have been shuttered again. The government said in a statement, ”The recent emergence of local cases of unknown infection source indicates the existence of sustained silent transmission in the community. The latest public health risk assessment shows that the risk of a large-scale outbreak is extremely high.”

Philippines: Partial restrictions extended in Manila as cases surge

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that partial coronavirus restrictions would be extended in Manila for another fortnight, but warned that if the number of infections does not go down, stricter measures may be implemented yet again. The Philippines saw the biggest jump in cases in South East Asia this week, and more hospitals are reporting being at full capacity. A spokesman for the President said, “It was clear during our discussion that if the spread of the virus in Manila will not slow, it is possible that stricter quarantine measures would be reimposed after two weeks.” Manila’s case count has more than doubled since last month. The Philippines now has 58,850 confirmed cases and 1,614 deaths.—/TISG

