Coronavirus recovery, 4-year-old Chinese girl discharged from Malaysian hospital

Langkawi—A little girl has made a full recovery from the Wuhan coronavirus and will be allowed to return with her family to China, according to health officials in Malaysia.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the country’s Health Ministry director-general, said that the four-year-old girl was given detection tests twice already. Both times the results have come back negative. He said, “She is now is good health and has been allowed to return home.”

The little girl is the first to recover out of the 10 people diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus in Malaysia, nine of whom are Chinese nationals on holiday.

KENYATAAN AKHBARKETUA PENGARAH KESIHATAN KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIAPESAKIT YANG DISAHKAN 2019-nCoV DI HOSPITAL… Posted by Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Tang Tang, the Chinese Embassy’s chief of press said the little girl and her parents and sibling will soon be going back home to China. He added that they will return with a health certificate from the hospital in Langkawi, where she was treated after being diagnosed on January 29.

In a Facebook post, the Health Ministry director-general said that the child was treated at the isolation ward Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi.

He wrote in his post, “This case shows that the 2019-nCoV infection is treatable and that the patient can recover completely, as many other cases have also been reported in China. Many people think that the disease is certainly fatal to those who suffer from it.

MoH would like to congratulate the Sultanah Maliha Langkawi Hospital for providing intensive care and supervision so that the child is well again and allowed to return home.”

The news of the child’s recovery came just one day after the first Malaysian citizen tested positive for the virus, which authorities confirmed on Tuesday (Feb 4).

According to Dzulkefly Ahmad, the country’s Health Minister, the patient is being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital and is in stable condition.

But the patient had been in Singapore from January 16 to 23. He had gone to the Grand Hyatt Hotel for a business meeting, which was also attended by people from China.

He showed symptoms of the virus on January 29 almost a week after he went home to Malaysia. Dr Dzulkefly has said that his family will be under strict observation.

The Ministry of Health of Singapore (MOH) reported on Tuesday (Feb 4) that there are six more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the country, making a total of 26. Four of the new cases involve human-to-human transmission, but the MOH says there is no evidence yet of community spread in the country.

According to MOH’s statement, “Three of the local transmission cases can be traced to contact with recent travellers from Mainland China. The fourth case is a close contact of one of the local transmission cases. The remaining two were from among the group of Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on 30 January.”

Additionally, a 35-year-old male who is a resident of Wuhan, one of the patients diagnosed with the virus earlier, was confirmed to have recovered from the sickness and was discharged from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). The man’s tests showed he was negative for the virus. -/TISG

