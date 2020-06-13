Coronavirus: latest global developments

- Advertisement -

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

– Governments carpeted –

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is questioned over his handling of the coronavirus emergency. Prosecutors from Bergamo, the city in the northern Lombardy region worst hit by the virus ask him why two northern towns were not quarantined earlier.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair also say they have launched legal action against the UK government over its “flawed” 14-day quarantine introduced earlier this week in response to the coronavirus.

– More than 422,000 deaths –

The pandemic has killed at least 422,851 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Friday, based on official sources.

There have been 7,569,860 cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has the most deaths, with 114,065, followed by Britain with 41,481, Brazil with 40,919, Italy with 34,223 and France with 29,374 fatalities.

– Beijing on alert –

Beijing says it will close two markets and delay primary school students returning to class after three fresh coronavirus cases emerge in the capital — the first after two months of no infections in the city.

– Easing restrictions –

Norway says it will reopen its borders on Monday to its Nordic partners Denmark, Finland and Iceland, but not much of Sweden, which is still battling the outbreak.

Germany says it will end land border checks on Monday night.

Greece says it will reopen for foreign visitors the same day, although arrivals from Britain remain barred and passengers from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands must undergo tests on arrival.

– COVID mums should breastfeed: WHO –

New mothers infected with COVID-19 should continue breastfeeding and should not be separated from their babies, the World Health Organization says, stressing that the benefits outweigh the risks.

– Italian football is back –

Football returns to Italy after three months away, with Juventus and AC Milan kicking off the second leg of their Italian Cup semi-final in Turin.

– Bolsonaro courts controversy again –

Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro calls on supporters to film videos inside their local hospitals to prove they have not been overwhelmed by the pandemic, drawing heavy criticism over his approach to the crisis, yet again.

