Condo resident Ramesh Erramalli given warning for harassing security guard

Ramesh Erramalli, the resident who had a dispute with his condominium’s security guard over a rule by the management has been given a stern warning, according to a statement by the police on Friday (Jan 17).

Mr Erramalli’s dispute, which went viral was about the imposition of S$10 as parking fees for visitors still parked at the property after 11 pm.

In the video, Mr Erramalli was seen behaving aggressively and rudely towards the security guard at Eight Riversuites condominium. In the backlash that followed, many netizens probed his LinkedIn account, accusing him of falsifying his qualifications in order to secure a job locally.

In their statement on Friday, the police said that they had administered a stern warning to Mr Erramalli in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The police also took action against four men for their harassment of Mr Erramalli.

“Mr Erramalli had also received harassing and threatening messages from unknown parties following the incident,” said the police.

“Although Mr Erramalli had expressed his wish to police not to pursue the matter, the police had nevertheless initiated investigations into this, as a few of the messages threatened Mr Erramalli and his family with death and violence (even rape).”

Following the incident, Mr Erramalli apologised to security guard Mr Steven Heng during an hour-long meeting last October, with the Association of Certified Security Agencies saying he was “very remorseful” and that the security officer had forgiven him. /TISG