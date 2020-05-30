Condo management debunks claims that it bars food delivery riders from using lifts

- Advertisement -

Luxury condominium RV Point’s management has issued a clarification that it does not bar food delivery riders from taking elevators to make deliveries, after a picture suggesting otherwise went viral on social media.

On Thursday (28 May), a photo of a poster that was found at RV Point’s premises began circulating online. The poster, which was addressed to GrabFood Delivery Partners, said that the residents of RV Point have asked that the delivery partners refrain from using the building’s lifts since it is meant to only be used by the residents. The message urged the delivery partners to take the stairs instead.

Netizens responding to the poster interpreted the message to mean that the residents of the condo are asking food delivery riders to refrain from using their lifts and use the stairs instead to make deliveries. Backlash against the condominium’s management swelled, with hundreds of netizens slamming the discriminatory policy on social media.

RV Point’s management has since clarified that food delivery riders are allowed to take the elevators to make deliveries and that the contentious message was posted by Grab itself.

Revealing that Grab operates a GrabFood Distribution Point at the B1 level of the building, RV Point’s representative Adam Goh said that Grab put up the poster voluntarily to urge delivery partners to use the stairs to access the B1 level from the ground floor so that the lifts are not hogged given the significant increase in delivery volume.

Mr Goh said that RV Point has asked Grab to remove and edit the post to prevent confusion. Referring to the severe backlash against RV Point’s management, he added: “We also like to take this opportunity to urge all not to jump into conclusion (sic) before verifying the fact, (sic) especially during this period of time when all including our team members are also doing our best on the “front-line” to ensure that all buildings managed by our team are safe & operational for all occupiers & residents.”