Cleaner is just taking a short break, says resident who took photo

Singapore — A photo of a cleaner sitting under a tree posted on the Sembawang community page has won the hearts of many people.

After all, workers taking a break have had their photos taken and posted on social media or crowd-sourced sites. These have at times been followed by unkind comments about them being lazy or slacking.

The photo on the Sayang Sembawang page has been widely shared and commented on, with netizens thanking the cleaners and workers in their own communities.

At first glance, we may think that this conservancy worker is not doing his job. But let us not be too quick to judge…. Posted by Sayang Sembawang on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The resident who snapped the picture, Sze Ling, noted that the man had “been working for long hours under the hot sun” and that, when he did take a break, it was only for a short five minutes. That was when she managed to take his photo.

The photo caption said: “The resident has also observed that he was always hard at work and has been meticulous in cleaning every corner of the common area. The resident’s mother, who has only recently moved over to the resident’s home, also recognises him and is full of praise for his hard work.”

The post encouraged readers to acknowledge the hard work of these workers and those on the frontlines of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

One resident wrote that she did not expect the corridors to be cleaned at this time and was surprised to see they were.

Many agreed with the appreciative comments about the people on the frontlines.

Others suggested that people treat them to a cold drink, a snack or a token of appreciation when they see them.

