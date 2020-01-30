Clarke Quay club brawl sends one man to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore—An early morning fight at a club at Clarke Quay on Jan 27 (Monday) ended up with a thirty-one-year-old man getting sent to the hospital. Videos of the brawl that occurred at Club Illusion are circulating around social media, showing over a dozen people involved.

The man was still conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

According to the police, they were alerted to a rioting incident at 3A River Valley Road shortly past 3 o’clock in the morning on Monday.

The video shows people throwing things in the air, pushing and yelling at each other with both men and women scurrying around. A stool, glasses and a drink tower were thrown into the air amidst the scuffle.

- Advertisement -

Crowdsourced news website Stomp reports that several people had brought its attention to the brawl, wherein an individual is heard shouting ‘get out’ in Malay, and security officers and bouncers also attempt to restore order at the club.

The brawl may have started over an argument over drinks, as one person in the video is heard saying, “He took their Martell some more, you know.”

This is not the first time that disturbances have been noted in the Clarke Quay area. A brutal fight was caught on video in April 2017, which ended in the death of one man who succumbed to his injuries after the brawl. A woman can be seen on the video attempting to break up the fight.

Nine men between the ages of 20 and 30 were arrested by the police for rioting with a deadly weapon.

The victim was later identified as Tan Jun Jie by Shin Min Daily News. Mr Tan was brought to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after the brawl, and reportedly suffered from a brain haemorrhage that led to his demise. He was in critical condition upon admission to the hospital and died three days after the incident.

Later that year a 24-year-old woman was molested outside another club in Clarke Quay while she was in a state of intoxication. A Norwegian national, Gregersen Tommy, pleaded guilty on May, 18, 2018, to the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman on August 11 of the previous year.

Mr Tommy pretended to help and comfort the intoxicated young woman, but had, in actuality, molested her for several minutes. He only stopped when the young woman’s cousin arrived to help her. The cousin pulled the woman away from Mr Tommy’s grasp and took her home. Mr Tommy, age 49, was at that time in Singapore for work.

Still later that year, a security guard who slapped a man’s face in a shopping center in the area was fired by his employer. A video had circulated of the security officer seen in a heated argument with a shopper. While it is still unclear what the dispute was about, the officer was seen gesticulating wildly before abruptly slapping the shopper across his face.

And last year, a man was given a S$4,000 fine in court for smashing a porcelain condiment bowl into the face of a fellow patron at popular hotpot chain Haidilao last January.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt.

In addition to the fine, Jason Esaias Gao Weijie paid some S$8,000 in compensation to his victim, Eugene Lee Wei Liang. The altercation between Messrs Gao and Lee occurred in the early morning hours of January 12, 2019, at the Haidilao outlet at Clarke Quay. -/TISG

Read also: Man fined for smashing sauce bowl into another man’s face at Haidilao