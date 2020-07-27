City Revival’s Jamie Wong & Joanna Theng apologise for anti-LGBT video

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Backlash against a video from Christian group City Revival are perhaps a sign of changing attitudes toward the LGBTQ community. Influencer and former actress Joanna Theng and City Revival director Jamie Wong have apologized for the video, and Ms Theng’s social media accounts appear to have been scrubbed or made private.

On July 22, a video was posted on City Revival’s Instagram account, wherein Ms Wong and Ms Theng made controversial comments about the LGBTQ movement.

Ms Wong said, “Have you even wondered why the gay pride uses a six-colour rainbow flag as a symbol for love? Satan knows that God is love. The biblical rainbow has seven colours and seven is a number symbolic for perfection in the Bible… On the contrary, the mark of the beast is the number 666.”

And Ms Theng added, “Is it a coincidence that the gay pride celebrates taking pride in distorting the true symbol of the love and peace of God with the six-colour rainbow flag? We believe this movement is one of the ways that Satan, the spiritual force, has influenced the physical realm to manifest in ways that insult and show contempt for God.”

Netizens struck back at the video from City Revival, calling the two out for homophobia and being ’hate-filled.’ The video has since been taken down.

Ms Wong posted an apology for the video on July 25, saying that she identified with the LGBT community “the most,” because “I was one of you,” and saying she had experienced suffering and pain in the past, and that she used to hate Christians. She said she understood the hurt and anger of those who spoke out, and apologised that the video she and Ms Theng put out “caused them to feel this way.” She did not however retract any of her statements, but reiterated that she only wanted to share what she believes to be “the truth of God’s word.”

She added that she decided to remove the video “in the spirit of peace.”

Ms Theng also put out a statement of apology on July 25, which said, “Before I go, I would like to publicly say that all I’ve said in City Revival’s video was never out of the intention of my heart to hurt anyone, but I understand how some of the parts had played out and were received… I am sorry that the way it was shared caused so much hurt. I sincerely apologise for that.”

LGBTQ group Pink Dot SG responded to the original post from City Revival, writing,

“We celebrate pride because it provides a safe space for people to be their authentic selves. It is about people coming together to celebrate love and friendship, and also remember how far progress on equality has come, and how much more work should be done. More importantly, it is about being proud of who we are, regardless of who we love.

The rainbow in the Pride flag is not about the numbers of colours it has, but it is about representing the many diverse segments in the LGBTQ+ community. Even till this day, the Pride flag is constantly evolving to be more inclusive and diverse as more and more of us in our respective communities begin to find our voices and place in society.”

We want to address the recent video released on the City Revival SG’s Instagram account on 22 July 2020.The broad… Posted by Pink Dot SG on Saturday, 25 July 2020

Even Christians who have commented on the video have sought to clarify that they disagree with City Revival.

Others even quoted scriptures back to Ms Wong and Ms Theng.

-/TISG

