Circuit breaker: Video of “happy” bus captain with bucktooth mask cheers people up

Singapore – A bus captain was spotted with a goofy-looking face mask and brought smiles on people’s faces, a much-needed expression during the extended circuit breaker period.

On Wednesday (April 22), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video with the caption, “Kudos to this bus caption who brings a smile wherever he goes!” The bus captain could be seen wearing a bucktoothed reusable face mask. He told the passenger filming the video that it came from Taiwan.

Behind the goofy mask, the bus captain kept smiling and sharing only good vibes to those around him.

Happy bus captain mask Kudos to this bus captain who brings a smile wherever he goes!<Reader's Contribution by Wong> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

With over 1,300 likes and 500 shares to date, the video has garnered positive responses from netizens. Many commented that this type of content was what they needed instead of the negativity from recent news such as those who stubbornly breach circuit breaker measures or spread anger and racist comments.

“We need this type of people,” said a netizen. “Someone to ease the tension in the midst of the situation.” Alson P Moo shared that “this kind of post is really what we wanna see, I guess. To make everyone laugh during this gloomy period rather than those fighting ones.”5

Others said that the bus captain made their day and hoped to see similar masks on the road to “reduce the stress of everyone.”

Sonia Serrenade added that even behind the mask, the bus captain was all smiles, which made the situation even more cheerful.

Serene Serene shared a link to a similar goofy face mask which expands to an enlarged open mouth when stretched. It’s hard not to laugh when seeing such masks in public.

