Circuit breaker: No better time to declutter the home

Singapore — It’s becoming more difficult, with the circuit breaker period recently extended until June 1 and accompanied by even stricter measures.

You know what you can and can’t do during this time — you can only go out for goods and services that are absolutely essential, like groceries and medication, and you definitely cannot have visits or hang out with friends.

You know you’re doing the right thing to help break the Covid-19 transmission chain but it doesn’t feel easy. If you live with family, you know by now that it’s extra difficult to get along when no one is allowed to leave the house and personal space is limited.

You’ve all watched Netflix, played Monopoly, scrolled through different social media platforms for minutes, hours and days (where did the time go?) and probably gotten on each other’s nerves.

There are, however, still things you can do together.

Declutter your home

With everyone stuck inside, there’s no better time than the present to embark on a thorough project of sorting, decluttering and organising your home.

More family members mean more hands, which means more work can be done. Perhaps each person can be assigned to declutter his or her own things, or maybe the family can work in teams to tackle certain rooms. It may be high time to inspect those boxes and other stuff in the storeroom.

While decluttering and organising may not sound like fun, you never know what gems you’ll come across when you go through the things families collect over the years — longed-for but lost items, cherished photos, and more.

Share the knowledge

Mom and Dad, it’s a great opportunity for you to pass on your skills — whether they be carpentry, making soap or cooking — and knowledge to the children (and to each other).

Prepare a cooking-show type demonstration for the family as you teach them how to cook grandma’s secret recipes. You can even get it on video and make your own family cooking show. Or perhaps you can pass on some carpentry skills and teach the basics of home repairs.

Why not share what you do at work through a cool presentation or workshop-type situation? The children can share their knowledge, too, on things they have played, watched or read. Encourage the family to get creative when it comes to sharing or presenting.

Get creative

With all this extra home time on your hands, don’t spend it all in front of the TV — get those creative juices flowing!

Whether it’s returning to an artistic activity that you once loved or learning a completely new art technique or skill, this circuit breaker period offers many opportunities for artistic creativity.

Get the family to participate — set some time aside to paint, draw, make and create— and encourage different artistic expressions and preferred media. You can get the family to agree on a subject for inspiration, like a tree, and then see what each family member does with it. Why not even start a family art page on social media to share your work with others?

You can also take on an artistic DIY project together, such as painting a mural on a wall in the house or creating a mosaic tile picture tabletop.

Learn a new language together

It’s a fantastic time to learn a new language together as a family. With the help of apps like Babbel and Duolingo and online courses like Rosetta Stone, becoming bilingual or multilingual has become way easier, and you don’t even need to leave the comfort of your own home to do it.

Make it a family thing — allot some time during the day to learn and also time to practice together. You could watch subtitled shows or movies spoken in the language you are learning, or (depending on your level) you can read books in that language and then practice talking together about what you have watched or read.

With several weeks to go during the circuit breaker period, there’s definitely time to invest in learning a new language.

Play together

Playing is not just reserved for children — adults can play, too. Check out what these Scottish parents did for their little boys (and try not to cry, it’s too sweet!), who couldn’t understand why they were not allowed to go to restaurants during lockdown: Wasn’t that one of the most adorable videos you’ve ever seen? Whether it’s playing home restaurant with your children, making a “family fort” out of blankets, furniture and pillows or staging a family home musical or show, playing together as a family can be great fun and can bring you closer during these stressful times.

Don’t let the circuit breaker period get to you — make the best of it with your family! /TISG