Circuit Breaker memes to make your day

- Advertisement -

Because a good laugh is a much-needed break from the stress of Covid-19 and the circuit breaker measure which has confined most Singaporeans to their homes, here is a list of some of the most hilarious Circuit Breaker memes on the internet:

1. From Oppa to Appa

Maybe it’s the food…maybe it’s the indefinite closure of gyms…maybe it’s both. Either way, this Circuit Breaker is changing everybody one way or another! While Oppa is a Korean term of endearment usually used to refer to one’s boyfriend, Appa is used to refer to one’s father. Get the picture?

- Advertisement -

2. Thor, Son of Odin

Let’s face it…as unprecedented as the Circuit Breaker was, a couple months ago, some of us would have given anything up to not have to leave the house. Now, we’re basically mandated to do it, and sure–working or learning from home may not be much of a vacation, but come on, people. Our grandfathers were called to war in order to save the country. Today, we’re being called to stay home as an act of patriotism, and we’re allowed to have some chips while saving lives.

3. On your mark…get set…it’s PM Lee

The Prime Minister’s address is a highly anticipated event that all of Singapore pays attention to. However a certain group of meme-makers pays specific attention to the national address of Mr Lee, as the event serves as inspiration behind brilliantly crafted works of art to add to the museum of national memes.

4. Hoarders assemble

Though at the early stages of Singapore’s battle against Covid-19, hoarding was quite the common sight with many taking grocery runs to a whole new level due to the uncertain future ahead, hoarding is now frowned upon. However, no society is perfect…*sigh*

5. Circuit Breaker Breakers

The Covid-19 pandemic has truly brought out the best in some, and the worst in others. Though the Circuit Breaker rules aren’t quite hard to understand, it seems as though not all Singaporeans get it. These circuit breaker flouters have come to be known as “Circuit Breaker Breakers,” and we are definitely not thanking them for doing their part to keep Singapore safe.

No hero medals for them!

6. “Stay home” means stay home

The Singapore Government has tightened its hold on the Circuit Breaker leash, and rightfully so. With the surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases, strict implementation of the measures must be sought after.

7. The dreaded card

Just when everyone thought the Circuit Breaker would last til May 4, the Government saw the need to extend it until June 1. However, though the announcement may have felt like being hit with the dreaded Draw Four card, the Government saw the extension as a necessary move against Covid-19.

8. What’s in a name?

Many have questioned the terminology used for Singapore’s version of a lockdown. With countries around the world using words and phrases such as community quarantine and lockdown, Singapore has used circuit breaker.