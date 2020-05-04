Circuit breaker: Man threatens sisters who were smoking at void deck

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video circulating online of a man threatening to hit two sisters for smoking in public has garnered mixed responses from the online community. Some urged the women to report the man to the police, while others entered a debate on the permitted areas where one could smoke.

On Friday (May 1), the All Singapore Stuff page on Facebook uploaded a video of two young women recording a man who had confronted them for smoking. “Two sisters go downstairs smoke at void deck but uncle see them threaten to call police and whack them,” according to the caption for the video.

The women could be heard telling the man that they were wearing masks. However, he grabbed something and swung it in their direction. He then also started filming with his handphone.

Many of those who commented on the video advised the sisters to report the incident to the police.

Others focused on the need for smokers to engage in the habit. One included a screenshot of the rules and regulations regarding the areas where smoking is allowed, taken from the National Environment Agency.

One person asked for a little understanding in such situations.

Another reminded those wanting to be vigilantes to be courteous when they confront others.

