Circuit Breaker: Increased number of people exercising, some as an excuse to go out for a picnic

Singapore – Members of the online community have noted the increase in number of people exercising ever since the circuit breaker period began.

The stringent measures set to limit the rapid spread of Covid-19 within the community, which the Government calls the “circuit breaker” period, officially began on Tuesday (April 7). The public is advised to stay indoors as much as possible and to only leave the house for essential and important services such as buying groceries or picking up takeaway food. Although one can no longer hold social gatherings at home or go out for vacations, staycations or social visits, going out for fresh air and exercise is permitted as long as proper safe distancing is practised.

On Saturday (April 11), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a photo with the caption, “Food tastes better at the parks issit?” Taken from Labrador Park at 8:28 am, it appeared as if some members of the public used the excuse of exercising to have a picnic at the park.

Talking about exercise, netizens were quick to pitch in the sudden increase of people exercising within their vicinities. Sharon Nehal commented that she could see many people running, alone and in pairs, as she stood by her window. “Gosh, they found an excuse to go out. Cannot just stay home.”

“Mine even got couples bring the whole yoga mat and exercise equipment down to the badminton court which is sealed up,” added Michelle Chen.

Others agreed that since the circuit breaker began, many have started exercising, probably because shopping malls and other entertainment venues are closed, some noted.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong announced on the same day that all beaches in Singapore would be closed to curb the widespread Covid-19 infection rate further. “In theory, we could keep most places open, so long as safe distancing measures are strictly adhered to. But increasingly we see that this is hard to achieve,” said Mr Wong. “So tougher measures are necessary. Yesterday, we closed off selected areas in our parks and nature reserves. Today we will be closing all beaches in Singapore.”

Netizens expressed their worry about the possibility for a complete lockdown or closure of all parks because of irresponsible individuals. “Because of this, I think next week all parks will close. All (will) exercise at home,” said Cal Goh.

