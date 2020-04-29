“Circuit Breaker Fever”: Youths go clubbing in HDB staircase

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The circuit breaker to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has not been easy for anyone, more so when it was tightened on April 21 to last till June 1.

Each person has had to find his or her own way to live through it. Some youths were filmed doing just that recently, making do with the circuit breaker and having a good time anyway.

The video was shared on Monday (April 27) on the Facebook page, All Singapore Stuff. The page serves as an online forum for discussing and sharing various matters all concerning Singapore. The 25-second clip featured several youths in the staircase of a block of flats.

<Reader's Contribution by jo>HDB staircase, new clubbing place. Even got strobe light sia Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Sunday, April 26, 2020

- Advertisement -

One or two of the youths seemed to be swaying to music, in front of a flickering light.

In the comments section of the posted video, there were those who took issue with the behaviour of the youngsters.

Some, however, made light of the situation and encouraged others to do the same, given that the circuit breaker has a tendency to make people feel tense. While one person called it “Circuit Breaker Fever”,” another defended the youths, saying it is “not easy to stay home everyday during (the) CB”.

Another person saw their actions as harmless and called for online bashers to be more considerate.

Singapore’s tighter circuit breaker, announced on April 21, is set to be in place until June 1. /TISG