Circuit Breaker: Do people really need to go jogging amid pandemic?

Singapore – As people are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible during the circuit breaker to limit the spread of Covid-19, there are those who insist on going running and jogging during this time.

A photo of people jogging was posted by Mr Max Chew on his Facebook page on Thursday (April 16). He wrote: “Singaporeans are crazy isn’t it? Running around during a pandemic, breathing heavily, sucking in air when you don’t even know those running beside or in front of you are exhaling air laced with floating viruses.”

He urged everyone to “just stay at home lah and stop trying to cheat death and suffering” by going out during a risky period when they can exercise at home.

Those who saw the post agreed with his comments.

Others appealed to the joggers to stay home because it is only for a month and they can always exercise at home.

One person said many people are not wearing masks under the pretense that they are going jogging.

Meanwhile, another person shared a message sent by a Dr Billy Tan to the Facebook pages of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. Dr Tan said: “To allow runners and joggers to be exempted begs logic when it had been shown that they leave a much wider area of droplets and aerosol dispersion.”

