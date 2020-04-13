Circuit breaker? Chee Soon Juan uses “lockdown” on Facebook page

- Advertisement -

When Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan used the word “lockdown” instead of the official “circuit breaker”, it became the subject of discussion on his Facebook page.

On Wednesday (April 8), Mr Chee had shared on his page a video montage of various SDP members, reminding Singaporeans that the party would continue to be in solidarity with them despite the recent closure of schools and non-essential businesses.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ll get this done,” he wrote. “SDP is here with you all the way. Spirits up, Singapore!”

It's Day 2 of the lockdown. We've got a long way to go, but we'll get this done. SDP is here with you all the way. Spirits up, Singapore!#StayHome #StayStrong #SDPNOW #TheWayForward Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

However, some people took note of Mr Chee’s introductory line: “It’s Day 2 of the lockdown.” They wondered why the Government preferred using the term “circuit breaker”, instead of “lockdown”.

While one person pointed out that Mr Chee had used the wrong word (“This is (a) circuit breaker, not a lockdown”), others commended the SDP leader for his choice of word.

One of them, Loh Xiong Yao, said Mr Chee’s use of the word “lockdown” was commendable. “Yes please use the word lockdown. I don’t understand why the (Government) is so afraid of that word. It makes the public not treat it seriously. Don’t blame the less educated for not taking it seriously, blame the stupid circuit breaker. I’m not even kidding, I believe if the (Government) use(s) the word lockdown it might help make people more obedient.”

To Niki Ng, the reason for the Government’s choice of words is tied closely to Singapore’s General Election. “If they use lockdown, they cannot hold the upcoming 2020 General Elections soon.”