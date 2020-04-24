Circuit breaker: Bubble tea being sold on Carousell for S$1,000,000

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As news of the circuit breaker period extension to June 1 reached the public, with bubble tea shops affected and set to close until May 5, at least, it was no surprise that the popular item appeared for sale online at whopping prices.

On Tuesday (April 21), the day before all bubble tea outlets temporarily shut their doors, All Singapore Stuff shared a photo on its Facebook page of the sugary beverage being sold at exponentially high prices, some for S$1,000,000. A Gongcha milk tea with 30 per cent sugar, pearls and herbal jelly was posted for sale with a S$888 price tag.

While some of the listings included a note or hashtag that it was done in jest, some offered their bubble tea for S$300 and mentioned that it was the “cheapest” one available. “Selling last bubble tea in Singapore. Highest bidder gets it,” noted one listing.

Carousell.sg posted an announcement on its Instagram page the following day, indicating that they would be moderating its listings and removing anything related to bubble tea or other confectionery items in light of the tightened circuit breaker measures.

This was Carousell’s announcement:

“We know it’s tough. Just in: Standalone F&Bs, including your favourite bubble tea outlets, will not be allowed to operate. For your safety, we’ll be moderating and may remove listings related to these closures. Stay home, stay safe, we can get through this together!”

According to a mothership.sg report, Carousell users found breaching such restrictions would be suspended. “We will continue to take progressive measures in tandem with new developments on the extended circuit breaker,” added the spokesperson for the online platform.

Non-compliant listings are requested to be reported immediately to the company.

“Only happens in Singapore,” commented Jesse Ysc on the ridiculous prices. Another netizen said that the “cheapest” one available was the same price as the fine for breaching circuit breaker measures.

Others urged everyone to “let the hoarders suffer” and not to patronise the sellers.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ridwan Goh posted a Do-It-Yourself bubble tea recipe for those who need their sugary fix.

