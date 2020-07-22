Chryseis Tan welcomes new baby girl

- Advertisement -

Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin have officially become parents. Over the weekend, the couple welcomed their newborn. Chryseis, 31 posted a photo of her baby girl on Instagram last night (Sunday, July 19). The photo featured the baby girl wrapped in pink cloth with her mother gently holding her tiny hand. Celebrity friends and followers took to the comments section to wish the couple congratulations as well as good health and speedy recovery.

The baby’s face was not shown but there is a huge chance that her face will be revealed soon. Chryseis shared previously that she might post more about her routine during her 1-2 months of confinement.

Malaysian socialite Chryseis Tan and her husband Faliq Nasimuddin held a baby shower to reveal the gender of the child last month. Most of their loved ones guessed that the child was a boy but it turned out to be a girl. The baby shower was held at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Kuala Lumpur and their family members were invited.

Chryseis Tan’s father, Tan Sri Vincent Tan is a Malaysian billionaire who is the chairman and chief executive of the Berjaya Group, a multi-industry conglomerate, as well as owner of three football clubs around the world. Chryseis is one of 11 children and she is the CEO of Berjaya Times Square Berhad.

She manages the daily operations of Berjaya Times Square, La Juiceria and other ventures overseas such as the Four Seasons Hotel in Kyoto. Chryseis tied the knot with Faliq Nasimuddin, the son of the founder of Naza Group of companies. He is the son of late billionaire Tan Sri Nasimuddin Amin who founded Naza Group. It is one of the biggest motor-trade names in Malaysia.

Faliq proposed to Chryseis when they were holidaying in Marrakesh. They both met while studying at an international school.