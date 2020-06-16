Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin reveal the gender of their baby

- Advertisement -

Malaysian socialite Chryseis Tan and her husband Faliq Nasimuddin are expecting their first child and they held a baby shower revealing the gender of the child.

Most of their loved ones guessed that the child was a boy but it turned out to be a girl. The couple will be welcoming a girl in a few weeks time. The baby shower was held at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Kuala Lumpur and their family members were invited.

The theme of the event was white where the couple donned themselves in matching colours to complement each other. At the location, baby blue and pink balloons were part of the decor. Guests attended the event wearing blue which showed that many of them thought the baby was a boy. Grandparents from both sides were also dressed in blue. The lavish event featured blue and pink props and desserts.

Gucci bags, Mickey and Minnie Mouse cake, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and more were showcased. There was also a photo-ready flower wall that made a good backdrop. Tan Sri Vincent Tan, Puan Sri Esther Tan and Puan Sri Zaleha Ismail popped three giant black balloons to reveal the colour pink inside.

Chryseis Tan’s father, Tan Sri Vincent Tan is a Malaysian billionaire who is the chairman and chief executive of the Berjaya Group, a multi-industry conglomerate, as well as owner of three football clubs around the world. Chryseis is one of 11 children and she is the CEO of Berjaya Times Square Berhad.

She manages the daily operations of Berjaya Times Square, La Juiceria and other ventures overseas such as the Four Seasons Hotel in Kyoto. Chryseis tied the knot with Faliq Nasimuddin, the son of the founder of Naza Group of companies. He is the son of late billionaire Tan Sri Nasimuddin Amin who founded Naza Group. It is one of the biggest motor-trade names in Malaysia.

Faliq proposed to Chryseis when they were holidaying in Marrakesh. They both met while studying at an international school.