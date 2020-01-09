Christian Bale may join Thor: Love and Thunder

- Advertisement -

Nobody saw it coming but it is reported that Christian Bale, who played Gotham’s Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy is presently in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Collider reported that Christian Bale is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Both Marvel Studios and Christian Bale’s representative have declined to comment but Jeff Sneider of Collider is a reputable film journalist so the news is most likely true.

Thor: Love and Thunder is turning out to be Bale’s first coming book movie endeavour since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Following that, Bale has acted in a number of critically acclaimed films such as American Hustle, The Big Short, Vice and the most recent one Ford v Ferrari.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the highly anticipated sequel to action-comedy Thor: Ragnarok and Taika Waititi is returning to direct it. Thor: Ragnarok had a pretty bland character/franchise with a shortened lifespan but it was reinvented to glorious effect.

Thor:Ragnarok is regarded as one of the best MCU films ever according to fans. The sequel Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth and Tess Thompson reprising their roles as Thor and Valkyrie respectively.

Natalie Portman will also return to the franchise as Jane Foster. Director Waititi will also return to provide the voice of Korg, one of the funniest characters in the MCU. There are no details on what character Christian Bale will be playing but it is rumoured that it will be the role of a villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released in cinemas on 4 November 2020.

The first Thor film is a 2011 superhero film that is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and it was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Paramount Pictures.