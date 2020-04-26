Chris Hemsworth’s wife unintentionally stocks up with 15 boxes of toilet paper

- Advertisement -

Chris Hemsworth, together with his wife Elsa Pataky, is in quarantine with their family at their $20million mansion in Byron Bay due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On 22 April, Chris shared that the duo is well prepared for a long term lockdown. Chris spoke to Jimmy Kimmel via video call saying that his wife Elsa, 43 had unintentionally stocked 15 boxes of toilet paper.

The Thor actor said that Elsa ordered a box of toilet paper three months ago, thinking it was 15 rolls but it was 15 boxes. It was unintentional and the 36-year-old said that they can bootleg the stuff if need be but they have 15 boxes of toilet paper. Host Jimmy Kimmel joked that Chris can use the Thor hammer as a toilet paper holder. Besides stockpiling on toilet paper, the Australian star revealed how he is not the best teacher when homeschooling his three children during the quarantine.

He joked that his children may come out of the quarantine with their IQ under par and a little behind. In a promo video for Netflix, he said that homeschooling involved negotiation. Chris continued that homeschooling is an absolute challenge and that it is three hours of negotiation with 20 minutes of actual work.

- Advertisement -

His children want to interact with other kids very much which is a challenge. Although he is facing difficulties, Chris is thankful for being able to spend time with family. Chris and Elsa share three children together, India Rose, 7, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6.

Elsa is an actress, model and film producer who was born in Madrid, Spain under the name Elsa Lafuente Medianu. She uses the surname Pataky in honour of her grandmother Rosa Pataky. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky met in early 2010 through mutual friends and by the end of the year, they got hitched. They got married on Boxing Day and the details of their nuptials were kept in private. The couple had a romantic holiday and only revealed about their wedding when they attended a party. /TISG