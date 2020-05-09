Chris Evan’s life changed forever after a phone call from Robert Downey Jr.

- Advertisement -

In 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) started and nobody knew if being part of the franchise might affect their careers or propel them to stardom. Actors like Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans may have thought that being part of MCU may cost their careers. Downey needed a breakthrough after battling substance abuse and prison time. He was offered to play as Iron Man and the pay was lucrative. As for Chris Evans, he was unsure of joining the MCU in 2011 but Downey managed to persuade him.

Downey had acted in two Iron Man/Tony Stark movies when Chris Evans was given the part of Captain America in 2010. The films needed more attractive actors to play The Avengers if MCU was going to be successful. Chris Evans was reluctant to sign on. Based on a SyFy report in 2014, the nine-movie commitment was too much. The contract was then reduced to six movies.

Evans received a phone call from Downey who told him the advantages of the role. At that time Downey started earning more for his Iron Man role. Downey reportedly told Evans that Evans may not like the fact that Evans has played one of the roles before in Fantastic Four but signing on can give Evans all sorts of other freedoms. Chris Evans thought he would leave MCU by 2017 and then become a director.

- Advertisement -

However, that was not the case and Evans stayed until Endgame in 2019 before taking on other acting jobs. He did direct a movie called Before We Go in 2014 and also starred in Knives Out. In the Syfy interview, he thanked Downey who encouraged him to act in MCU movies. If he did not act in MCU, Evans would have missed the chance to direct his movie. His only obstacle is being typecast as Captain America.

Starring in Knives Out and Apple TV drama Defending Jacob, Evans hopes to change the perception that he was Steve Rogers. By acting in the MCU, Evans has more freedom to do more. Evans plans to act as the dentist Orin Scrivello in a remake of Little Shop of Horrors. As for Downey, he may have issues playing other parts after his Dolittle disaster. His role as Iron Man was so impressive, he faces a challenge to regain his footing post-MCU. /TISG