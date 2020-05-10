Choi Ji Woo addresses expecting mothers two weeks before her own due date

- Advertisement -

Beloved South Korean actress Choi Ji Woo penned a letter to her fans two weeks before her due date. On 6 May, she wrote the letter and posted it together with a photo of her baby bump on her website.

In her letter, she addressed families that are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 situation. She said that she has two weeks left before her due date so she just photographed herself in front of her home. The expectant mother said that being pregnant at a later age and preparing with a cautious mind due to the virus, she respects Korean mothers.

Choi Ji Woo also hopes that other pregnant mothers who are preparing to give birth can be inspired by her who is going through late pregnancy. Thanks to her fans, she said she will create a happy family with a grateful mind. She also said she will say hello again after giving birth and she hopes there will be lots of better news. The veteran actress announced her pregnancy in December 2019 after tying the knot to her non-celebrity husband in March 2018.

Born as Choi Mi-hyang on 11 June 1975, Choi Ji Woo is a South Korean actress and she is one of South Korea’s most beautiful women. She has acted in several roles including Beautiful Days, Winter Sonata, Stairway to Heaven, The Suspicious Housekeeper, Temptation, Twenty Again and Woman with a Suitcase. Choi Ji Woo made a breakthrough when she was first discovered while winning a talent audition organised by MBC in 1994.

She then made her acting debut in drama series War and Love in 1995 and adopted the stage name Choi Ji Woo. The actress majored in aerobic dance at Busan Women’s College. Choi Ji Woo studied in Hanyang University’s Department of Theatre and Film for a year but had to withdraw from her studies due to her busy work schedule. /TISG