Chinese man tells woman off for making coronavirus remarks about Indians

An Indian woman on her way home after purchasing milk powder for her baby has alleged that racist remarks were passed at her by a Chinese woman.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 20), Ms Hema Nathan wrote that, while on the way to make the purchase, she had noticed the woman and a toddler with a scooter.

She also saw them on her way home. At the traffic junction, Ms Hema alleged that, as she stood a metre away from the Chinese woman and her child, the woman immediately held her child’s hand and moved back.

The woman then told her child: “If you see any Indians, don’t stand near them. They are the ones spreading coronavirus.”

When confronted about remarks, the woman insisted that she was only talking to her child and that her comments were not directed at anyone.

Ms Hema added that, when she turned away, the woman said: “Now all said ready Indians carrying the virus than the k****g f****r cannot stay home… Need to walk out some more!!!!” (sic)

Ms Hema wrote that she was very angry as she was the one out buying essentials, while the woman had brought her child out to play.

According to her account, a Chinese man then intervened and told the woman off. He also reminded her about where the virus started.

Another woman who behaved in a similar manner, Twitter user Sharon Liew, was slammed recently for a tweet in which she refers to Covid-19 as the “apuneneh coronavirus”.

The word is considered an insulting remark about Indian men.

Infamous for racist tweets about Malays and Indians, she has a slew of comments from people asking her to remove specific tweets because of their derogatory nature.

In one tweet on Friday (April 17) that appears to have been taken down, Ms Liew shared a CNA article about that day’s Covid-19 numbers and wrote: “You dont know how to behave later apuneneh coronavirus catch you.”

Many people online have urged the authorities to investigate her for spreading racist remarks and sentiments. /TISG