China implements drastic measures to stop spread of Wuhan virus but more cases are being reported

- Advertisement -

Although China has implemented drastic measures to deal with the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, it has spread to more Chinese cities. There are also cases in Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, the United States and Singapore.

On Thursday (Jan 23), Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed that a 66-year-old man from Wuhan had tested positive for the virus. Coming from Guangzhou, he arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 20) and checked into Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa. By the next day, he had a cough and a fever. On Wednesday (Jan 22), he notified hotel staff of his condition and took a taxi to the Singapore General Hospital. He was admitted to an isolation ward.

In a briefing on Thursday (Jan 23), the ministry confirmed that the man was Singapore’s first reported case of the Wuhan virus. Another two people have tested positive since then.

According to a report by Today, the hotel had implemented precautionary measures such as disinfecting, sanitising and sealing the victim’s room even before the confirmation by the ministry.

- Advertisement -

A senior hotel official, Mr Josef Dolp, said the four employees involved in the sanitisation process were put in isolation and are being closely monitored by health officials.

The hotel is also working with health officials on contact tracing through its surveillance system. In addition, hotel staff have been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting rooms when guests check out.

“We have increased our cleaning and sanitising frequency of guest rooms, hotel facilities and all public areas,” Mr Dolp said. “Temperature checks are in place for our guests and colleagues.” The hotel is also working to install information desks in order to address any concerns guests may have about the transmission of the virus. “We will address questions the guests have. We will also, if they want to move, help them to move.”

According to another report in Today, the number of suspect cases has risen since the briefing on Thursday. There are now 44 suspect cases, two of whom are employees of the hotel.

The Wuhan virus is of the same family of viruses as Sars and Mers. The new strain is being referred to as 2019-nCoV. /TISG