Children are not immune to Covid-19: 3 children die from the virus, including 6 week-old baby

A six-week-old infant recently died of Covid-19, possibly the youngest fatality in the coronavirus pandemic, which has now spread across the world. Almost one million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, a city in central China, late last year. More than 46,000 have died from the disease.

The baby, whose family is from Connecticut in the United States, was brought to the hospital last week, already unresponsive. Authorities reported that the child died from coronavirus complications.

Ned Lamont, the Governor of Connecticut, said on Wednesday (April 1) that the baby could not be revived. On March 31, the baby was tested for Covid-19, and test results proved positive.

Governor Lamont tweeted late on Wednesday night, “It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19 . A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.

This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

In the United Kingdom, a 13-year-old boy who did not appear to have any other illnesses died last Monday (Mar 30) after he had tested positive for Covid-19. The boy, Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab from Brixton, was admitted last Thursday at King’s College hospital and tested positive for the coronavirus the next day.

As of Monday, the boy’s family, who are from south London, were still waiting for the results of postmortem tests.

“Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made,” said a spokesperson from King’s College hospital NHS foundation trust.

Young Mr Abdulwahab was believed to be the youngest Covid-19 victim in the UK so far.

While Covid-19 deaths among the young have been far rarer than among the elderly and those with co-morbidities, another child died in Belgium around the same time as Mr Abdulwahab in the UK.

It was announced in Belgium’s health service’s daily news conference that a 12-year-old girl, believed to be the youngest coronavirus victim in her country as well, had died of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the health service said, “It’s an emotionally difficult moment because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community. We are thinking of her family and friends. It’s a very rare event, but one which devastates us.”

Previous to the girl’s death, the youngest person who had died of Covid-19 in Belgium was a 30-year-old nurse. —/TISG

