Child actor Kim Kang Hoon on what he thinks about love

Child actor Kim Kang Hoon appeared on a television special to mark Children’s Day, which falls on May 5 in South Korea.

The 10-year-old, who last year played Pil Goo in the romantic comedy When The Camellia Blooms, shared what he thought about love. He said that after breaking up with his girlfriend, he did not want to date any more until he became an adult.

According to soompi.com on Wednesday (May 6), Kim admitted that he found dating difficult and that there were many things to which one had to pay attention.

He said that he had made up his mind to only focus on acting from now on.

The young actor also sent a video message to his future self. In the video, he told his future self to have fun and be free. His advice included to go to the military early and to keep the promise to meet up with his cousin for a drink on the last day as a 19-year-old.

Kim started acting at the age of five. He used to play sad roles until recently and he wants to try acting as a wealthy son or a villain.

When The Camellia Blooms is a 2019 South Korean drama series.

It is the story of Oh Dong Baek (played by Gong Hyo Jin), a single mother who moves to Ongsan, a fictional town and opens a bar called Camellia. She meets Yong Sik (Kang Ha Neul) six years later who professes his love for her. She does not feel the same way but he continues to woo her. His mother (Kwak Deok Su) opposes the romance as Dong-baek is a single mother with a son (Kim Kang Hoon). Dong Baek’s former lover and father of her child tries to win her back. Eventually, she falls in love with Yong Sik.

When a killer targets her as his next victim, Yong Sik guards her while doing his part as a policeman. /TISG