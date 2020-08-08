Cheers for Malay version of One People, One Nation, One Singapore

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A podcast group, okletsgo, has uploaded a Malay version of One People, One Nation, One Singapore to coincide with National Day on Aug 9.

Its rendition has been praised by the online community.

Okletsgo is a three-person group of former DJs Dzar Ismail, Dyn Norahim and Raja Razie. They currently have the number one podcast on Spotify. They do live shows and episodes, according to their website.

On Thursday (Aug 6), the group shared their Malay cover of the song. The trio transformed the music and lyrics into something motivational, while retaining its uplifting message.

Many of those online said they got goosebumps while listening to the song. They noted that even though they could not understand the words, they felt the energy and positivity. Meanwhile, Facebook user Faz Waz has translated the song for everyone to enjoy.

“This song lifts up our spirit during this time of crisis,” commented Michael Gerard C. He mentioned that the song chosen for this year’s National Day celebration was on the mellow side. Singapore singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun collaborated and released a new English version of the song Stay With You, originally written and recorded in Mandarin. The original was first released early this year as a tribute to the frontliners fighting Covid-19, according to a channelnewsasia.com report. The duo will be performing the song during a special segment of the National Day Parade 2020 Evening Show on Sunday (Aug 9).

Those commenting on okletsgo’s cover asked if they could do versions in other dialects or languages.

MALAY COVER: One People, One Nation, One Singapore. 🇸🇬Original Song: Jeremy MonteiroEnglish Lyricist: Jim AitchisonRemake: Aidil Akmal and DanLyric Translation: Dzar IsmailPerformed by: OKLETSGO Posted by OKLETSGO on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

/TISG

