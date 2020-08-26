Chee Soon Juan thanks well-wishers for the outpouring of support in the wake of his mother’s passing

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of support in the wake of the passing of his mother, last week.

Dr Chee announced last Friday that his 83-year-old had passed away that morning. Indicating that his mother was not well in the months prior to her passing, the veteran opposition politician revealed: “It was a difficult period for her the last months but, at least, she’s no longer in pain.”

Sharing photos of himself with his mother during happier times, Dr Chee added: “I love her dearly and I miss her. May she rest in peace.”

Thousands of Singaporeans, including some members of the opposition, expressed their condolences to Dr Chee after his post was published. Dr Chee has since thanked supporters for their support as he mourned the loss of his mother.

In a Facebook post published today (25 Aug), Dr Chee wrote: “I want to thank all of you for your condolences and kind wishes during this time of the demise of my mother. In return, I wish all of you the best in health. Take care, everyone.”

Dr Chee’s mother was a great source of support in his many years in politics. His mother even came to his rally during the 2015 general election – the first election the veteran opposition politician was allowed to contest in over a decade, after he was made bankrupt. Dr Chee also received his mother on stage when she visited his rally during the 2016 by-election at Bukit Batok SMC. Nothing like a mother's love! #NowIsTheTime #BukitBatok Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday, 5 May 2016 Opposition politicians join netizens in expressing condolences to Dr Chee on the loss of his mother