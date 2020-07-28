Chee Soon Juan swings into action at Bukit Batok, highlighting municipal matters to PAP Town Council

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief has swung into action at Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC) and has started to highlight municipal matters to the ruling party-line town council.

In a Facebook post published on Monday evening (27 July), Dr Chee said that residents alerted him to an accident hazard at Block 187, where a construction enclosure blocks the view of oncoming motorists because it is covered by tarpaulin. Sharing a photo of the issue, he wrote:

“I was alerted to this situation at BB Blk 187 where the tarpaulin used to cover the construction enclosure obscures view of oncoming traffic leaving/entering the carpark. Photo taken yesterday.”

Revealing that there has been a few near-accidents in the area, Dr Chee suggested that the enclosure could be covered with a see-through material like wire mesh to keep the area closed off without obstructing the view of motorists. Sharing that he has raised the issue to the Jurong-Clementi Town Council, Dr Chee wrote:

“Residents have witnessed a few near-accidents. Jurong-Clementi TC might want to do something about it before an accident happens eg. use wire mesh rather than tarpaulin as screens so that motorists and pedestrians have an unobstructed view.”

Last week, Dr Chee promised to stay involved in Bukit Batok despite narrowly losing the ward in the 2020 General Election.

The veteran political leader has been active on the ground at Bukit Batok for the past four years, since he contested the 2016 by-election in the single member ward, that was left vacant after People’s Action Party (PAP) MP David Ong resigned due to an extra-marital affair with a grassroots member.

The PAP fielded lawyer Murali Pillai as their candidate in the ward. Mr Pillai, who lost the 2015 General Election when he went against the Workers’ Party team at Aljunied GRC, won the Bukit Batok by-election with over 60 per cent of the vote.

He did not fare so well when he faced off with Dr Chee again in the latest election but was returned to Parliament with 54.8 per cent of the vote. Dr Chee was among the best performing opposition candidates who failed to win a ward and achieved his personal best score of 45.2 per cent since he first contested electoral politics over two decades ago, in 1997.