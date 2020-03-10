Chee Soon Juan: PAP tells us that its ministers – the highest paid politicians in the world – are still underpaid

- Advertisement -

Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) pointed out on social media the disparity between the way he thought the ruling party conducted its own affairs and the advice it gave Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Mar 8), Dr Chee contrasted the actions of the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP), with the way they treated or advised the people of Singapore.

He wrote: “When PAP tells us that its ministers – the highest paid politicians in the world – are still not paid enough and then refuse to implement minimum wage for workers

When ministers make us live in crammed housing and insist on raising the population to 6.9 million (and maybe even 10 million) while they live in huge bungalows”.

Touching on topics such as the standard of living, price of housing, Central Provident Fund (CPF) money and even the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Dr Chee added: “When PAP withholds CPF funds and makes our elderly toil for a living when retired ministers enjoy a Swiss standard of living”.

“When it says that society would lose out without a natural aristocracy and that it would allow more billionaires to come in even if it worsens inequality in this country”, Dr Chee continued.

Almost in the style of writing verse, Dr Chee concluded his post finishing the contrasts, “When PAP continues to import more and more foreign PMETs while many Singaporeans resort to driving Grab cars and taxis or deliver food to make a living

You don’t get to lecture us on putting common good ahead of self-interest”.

Netizens who commented on Dr Chee’s post concurred.

/TISG

