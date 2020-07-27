Chee Soon Juan meets Bukit Batok residents and volunteers to plan activities

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan was spotted meeting residents and volunteers at Bukit Batok as they planned activities for the constituency.

Dr Chee took to Facebook on Sunday (July 26) to share a photo of himself with a few Batokians, as he fondly calls them, planning activities for the coming months and years. “Batokians, watch out for it. We will be in touch,” said Dr Chee in the caption. While he hasn’t shared in detail what these plans were, it could be felt among the comments to his post with over 3,700 likes, that people were excited and grateful for his efforts. Facebook user Patrick Soh, one of those who attended, thanked Dr Chee for the “fruitful experience” and said he was looking forward to the activities they had discussed.

After losing to Mr Murali Pillai twice during the Bukit Batok election, members from the online community wondered why Dr Chee still hasn’t given up on the constituency; however, they extended their respect for his perseverance. “It’s great to see Dr Chee’s still willing to serve BB residents even though they prefer the part-time one over a full-time one,” said a netizen. “However, I personally think it doesn’t quite make sense. Maybe Dr Chee should not be so kind-hearted. People must see the outcome of their choice,” she added. Facebook user Dave Ng replied by saying Dr Chee was sincerely trying hard to serve the 46 per cent who voted for him. “To me, it is a reflection of his sense of gratitude.”

Others agreed and referred to those who voted for him, noting they deserved a full-time Member of Parliament such as him and reminded everyone else of the differences between the two types of MPs.

In a separate post, Dr Chee posted a rare photo of himself smiling. “Look, who’s the one smiling!” read the caption. He was with a group comprising of couples in the showbiz industry, Director Rama Chandran and his actress wife, Amy Cheng, and actor Lim Kay Siu with his actress wife, Neo Swee Lin. The four posed for the photo with animated expressions and Dr Chee was seen grinning from ear-to-ear.

