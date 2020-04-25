Chee Soon Juan: Is there no conscience, no shame, no common decency anymore?

- Advertisement -

Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Dr Chee Soon Juan brought up Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing’s comments which were made during a closed-door session with his grassroots leaders about the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam always using masks.

Dr Chee pointed out that “Mr Chan’s words backfired spectacularly as the number of infections in Singapore shot past Hong Kong’s because we were not putting on masks and the government made some crucial missteps”.

“Mr Chan’s words and his attitude are emblematic of the PAP’s younger generation of ministers”, Dr Chee added.

He added that it is “this kind of attitude that led Mr Goh Chok Tong to say, that at more than $100,000 a month, the ministers are not paid enough!” He cited Mr Edwin Tong as an example, saying that his salary of S$50,000 was also insufficient to feed his family.

Dr Chee opined that the ministers were far removed from the common man and added that the PAP mindset has been imposed on society and it “suppresses the wages of our workers”.

Adding that foreigners make up 38 per cent of the Singapore population, Dr Chee noted that “Many of them are PMETs competing with Singaporeans on who can stomach lower wages”.

“The message? Work harder, work longer, work cheaper”, Dr Chee said.

Talking about the Covid-19 outbreak, Dr Chee said that “we are all in the same boat”, and so he urged Singaporeans to “aspire to a bigger and better nation”.

Is there no conscience, no shame, no common decency anymore?