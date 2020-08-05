Chee Soon Juan closes ‘Chee-sy Mash’ fundraiser with ‘I don’t want to see another potato for a long, long time’

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan ends his “Chee-sy Mashed Potatoes” fundraising campaign, he joked about how he “didn’t want to see another potato for a long, long time.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday (August 2), Dr Chee shared how the team met up to “clean up and tie up loose ends” for the initiative. He included a photo of the group having dinner. Included was activist and social worker Jolovan Wham. “Notice we don’t have any mashed potatoes on the table, it was chye por hor fun, kang kong, and har cheong kai,” said Dr Chee. “I don’t want to see another potato for a long, long time.”

He made a special shout out to key members of the team who made the campaign a success. “To me, each tub of potato was a labour of love. Thank you, Poh Hong,” added Dr Chee. He also thanked everyone who ordered the Chee-sy Mash and provided a few links for those who wish to support the party.

“It’s been a crazy three days, but it’s been worth every minute,” said Dr Chee. “Now, it’s on to grassroots work because BB, Here I Stand.”

Members from the online community quickly responded by commenting on how delicious the mashed potatoes were. The “Chee-sy Mash” received a five-star rating among customers, with a few noting it was better than a popular fast-food chain known for its mashed potatoes. “Creamy and fluffy. Mashed potatoes will never be the same,” said Facebook user Qai Rul. Another customer wished to make another last-minute order, but unfortunately, the kitchen has closed. “Our Chee-sy Chef has gone back to focus on the more serious matters pending his attention,” responded an admin.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Farang Nak Muay offered his voluntary services for the next round of the “Chee-sy Mash” campaign, saying he was “very good at carrying and peeling 20kgs sacks of potatoes.”

Despite losing to Mr Murali Pillai for the second time at Bukit Batok, Dr Chee and the SDP are continuing their efforts in addressing residents’ concerns in the constituency.

