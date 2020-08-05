Chee Soon Juan calls for immediate attention on lamp post left exposed at Bukit Batok

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan took to social media to call for immediate attention to a lamp post with exposed wires at Bukit Batok.

Dr Chee, in a Facebook post on Monday (August 3), shared a couple of photos of a lamp post with a missing cover to its wiring system. The lamp, which is located at Bukit Batok Blk 230, only had a red and white warning tape wrapped around the post. “Even though a warning tape was tied around it, it’s still a dangerous situation to have, especially with a playground nearby,” wrote Dr Chee. “This needs to get fixed immediately. The lamp post was still in a state of disrepair this afternoon,” he added.

In a comment to his post, Facebook user Bs Koh shared that he found the cover somewhere on the ground nearby. He took it upon himself to put the cover back then wrapped it with the warning tape. “This is the best I can do right now, but it’s still unscrew(ed),” he said. “Thank you. But you shouldn’t get close to the exposed wires for your own safety,” replied an admin to Dr Chee’s account.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, members from the online community wondered what the town council or Mr Murali Pillai, Bukit Batok’s MP-elect, were doing. “Oh dear, it’s so dangerous,” commented Facebook user Sunshine Missy, wondering if the MP or town council conducted their inspection of the area. Others mentioned that the rainy season increased the risk of endangering public safety.

“I didn’t know a red and white tape can protect someone, especially a child, from being electrocuted,” Facebook user Muhammad Shafawi B Ahmad criticised.

Another netizen noted that such dangerous lapses in safety management were never acceptable in the past, yet lately, “this seems to be a common practice.” He shared that he encountered similar instances in his area.

Facebook user Sylvester Lim suggested that a technician in charge be called by the town council manager and a report be submitted on the incident. “If he cannot provide a good reason why the temporary fix is just a tape around the exposed area, he should get his pay docked.”

This lamp post with wires exposed at BB Blk 230 was brought to my notice on 1 Aug. Even though a warning tape was tied… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Monday, 3 August 2020

Read related: